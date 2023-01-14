'Lucifer' Star Tom Ellis Ditches Netflix for New TV Show

Tom Ellis is best known for his role as the Devil in Lucifer, where the titular character leaves hell to open a club in Los Angeles. The actor has continued to work since the series' end in 2021, and he now stars in a new show with Emma Roberts. The Hulu series will be titled Second Wife and is created by Ellis' wife, screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer, who has worked on Fear the Walking Dead, Queen America, and Hulu's Tell Me Lies, Deadline reported. She took to Instagram to celebrate the news and wrote, "am so excited about this!!! It has been a passion project of mine for years. Grateful to my husband officialtomellis for convincing me to write it, and to hulu emmaroberts and kpreiss for being the dream team." Ellis also commented on the announcement, tweeting, "Well this is exciting!!!!! I love you MoppyOpps and I'm also incredibly fond of you RobertsEmma Belletristbooks Karahpreiss and hulu."

Second Wife is described as a half-hour dark comedy exploring a blended family's ups and downs. After a breakup, Sasha (Roberts) runs away from her life in New York and starts over in London. She meets and quickly falls in love with Jacob (Ellis), a recently divorced father. It is an exploration of intimacy, failure, and second chances that unfolds as the two decide to marry impulsively, only to learn there is much they do not know about one other. Ellis and Oppenheimer are teaming up for the first time in a creative series that draws some parallels to their own story, according to Deadline. Her first screenplay, The Remains, made the 2013 Black List, which launched Oppenheimer's career. After co-writing the Zac Efron-starring We Are Your Friends for Working Title Films, she wrote on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead and sold Broken to ABC, which was adapted into a pilot starring Anna Paquin and Blair Underwood. Known for her interest in mental health, generational trauma, and dysfunctional love, Oppenheimer also created, executive produced, and was a showrunner on the dark comedy Queen America for Facebook Watch. Second Wife is Roberts' second collaboration with Oppenheimer since she is also an executive producer on Tell Me Lies.

Her Belletrist TV banner is executive producing the series, reuniting Ellis with Hulu and 20th TV. He stars in their upcoming limited series Washington Black, set in the 19th century and following the adventures of 11-year-old George Washington "Wash" Black, who must go on the run from a sugar plantation after a shocking death upends his life. In addition, Ellis will appear in the upcoming film Players, about a sportswriter who stumbles into love and learns what it takes to transform from just a scorer to a real player. Ellis will also be lending his voice to the animated series Exploding Kittens, a show where God and the Devil are summoned to Earth as large house cats.