Judge Judy Sheindlin Sets New Court Show

Judge Judy Sheindlin has set a new court show at Amazon, and she's bringing her old bailiff with her. TV Line reports that the famed TV judge is the creator and producer of Tribunal, a new court series coming to Freevee, Amazon's rebranded streaming subsidiary formerly known as IMDB Tv. The show will feature the trio of Judge Patricia DiMango, Judge Tanya Acker, and Sheindlin's son Adam Levy, who is a former Putnam County, New York District Attorney. Notably, Sheindlin's own show, Judy Justice — which launched in 2021 on IMDB Tv — will be coming back for a second season on Amazon Freevee, a no-cost, ad-supported streaming platform.

"Tribunal is an exciting new format which combines traditional court with a video-enhanced presentation," Sheindlin said in a statement on the new series. "The panel of judges offer a dynamic combination of different backgrounds, experiences, and opinions that are unique, unparalleled, and compelling." Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Freevee, added, "With the strong support our customers have shown for Judy Justice, we're excited to add another Judge Sheindlin program to our slate. Judge Sheindlin has been a pioneer in creating premium courtroom content for more than 25 years and Tribunal reinforces our vision of a modern television network that embraces day-part agnostic programming."

One of the most exciting aspects of Tribunal for longtime Judge Judy fans is the return of Petri Hawkins-Byrd, who was Sheindlin's bailiff on her long-running original series. Sheindlin ended her daytime series in early 2021, but returned to the courtroom for Judy Justice, in November. Hawkins-Byrd was not invited to join the new series, and he had been very vocal about his disappointment. "She informed me I was not being asked to come along on the project," the former bailiff told TMZ in a previous interview. "I didn't inquire as to why, that's her choice." Now, it seems Hawkins-Byrd has returned to the fold, and viewers are sure to be thrilled by the news.

Over on Judy Justice, Sheindlin is joined by bailiff Kevin Rasco and court stenographer Whitney Kumar, as well as law clerk Sarah Rose, who is Levy's daughter and Sheindlin's granddaughter. Notably, the show also reteams Sheindlin with Randy Douthit, her longtime executive producer and director, and her longtime executive producer and director. The three of them previously worked together for more than two decades on Judge Judy.