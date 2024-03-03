Jason Momoa Gets a Big Career Win
The actor gets some huge news with Max's latest rankings.
Jason Momoa has reason to celebrate this weekend. Not only is his 2021 movie Dune No. 1 on Hulu, but his 2023 superhero flick, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is the No. 1 movie on Max. The DC Comics-based movie, which earned $434 million at the box office, won the weekend over recent Max hits like The Color Purple and Priscilla.
Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 3, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'The Color Purple' (2023)
Official Synopsis: "Experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple."
4. 'They Called Him Mostly Harmless'
Official Synopsis: "Collier County's Sheriff knows this isn't like other Doe cases — an emaciated victim found dead in a tent, surrounded by food and cash, but no ID."
3. 'Deadpool'
Official Synopsis: "Hold onto your chimichangas, folks. From the studio that brought you all 3 Taken films comes the block-busting, fourth-wall-breaking masterpiece about Marvel Comics' sexiest anti-hero! Starring God's perfect idiot Ryan Reynolds and a bunch of other 'actors,' Deadpool is a giddy slice of awesomeness packed with more twists than Deadpool's enemies' intestines and more action than prom night. Amazeballs!"
2. 'Priscilla'
Official Synopsis: "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."
1. 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Official Synopsis: "Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.
All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman's half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father's death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.