Jason Momoa Gets a Big Career Win

Jason Momoa has reason to celebrate this weekend. Not only is his 2021 movie Dune No. 1 on Hulu, but his 2023 superhero flick, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is the No. 1 movie on Max. The DC Comics-based movie, which earned $434 million at the box office, won the weekend over recent Max hits like The Color Purple and Priscilla. Continue on to see the Max top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 3, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Color Purple' (2023) Official Synopsis: "Experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple."

4. 'They Called Him Mostly Harmless' Official Synopsis: "Collier County's Sheriff knows this isn't like other Doe cases — an emaciated victim found dead in a tent, surrounded by food and cash, but no ID."

3. 'Deadpool' Official Synopsis: "Hold onto your chimichangas, folks. From the studio that brought you all 3 Taken films comes the block-busting, fourth-wall-breaking masterpiece about Marvel Comics' sexiest anti-hero! Starring God's perfect idiot Ryan Reynolds and a bunch of other 'actors,' Deadpool is a giddy slice of awesomeness packed with more twists than Deadpool's enemies' intestines and more action than prom night. Amazeballs!"

2. 'Priscilla' Official Synopsis: "When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame."