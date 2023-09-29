Iconic Horror Franchise Coming to Hulu This Weekend

If you're looking for some good spooky movies to watch this weekend, a complete iconic horror franchise will be coming to Hulu. To commemorate the cult-classic movie Leprechaun celebrating its 30th anniversary, All eight films from the horror-comedy series will be available to stream starting Sunday, Oct. 1st. This includes the original, Jennifer Aniston-starring original film from 1993.

The films launching on Hulu this weekend are as follows: Leprechaun (1993), Leprechaun 2 (1994), Leprechaun 3 (1995), Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997), Leprechaun in the Hood (2000), Leprechaun: Back 2 the Hood (2003), Leprechaun: Origins (2014), and Leprechaun Returns (2018). Leprechaun follows Lubdan (Warwick Davis), a malevolent and murderous leprechaun who, when his gold is taken will get it back by any means necessary. The movies are not presented in chronological order, so viewers can skip around when watching if they prefer. Notably, Davis plays Lubdan in the first six films. In Leprechaun: Origins and Leprechaun Returns, the character is portrayed by Dylan Postl and Linden Porco, respectively.

Back in 2012, Davis sat down with Dread Central and offered some reflections on the film series. Noting how the franchise had remained popular with fans for two decades, at the time, Davis said, "It's quite amazing, in fact. I love the Leprechaun movies and I love that people always ask me about them. We had no idea when we were making that first movie that there'd even be one sequel, let alone five, and even though we haven't made a Leprechaun film in almost ten years, people still love them and talk about them a lot. That's pretty incredible."

He went on to speak about the multiple subsequent films, which have all garnered cult-classic status as well, most notably Leprechaun in the Hood, which co-stars Ice-T. "Making the sequels was always interesting for me. See, with the first one I just had a lot of fun playing this character because I never assumed it would go any further. Then when the sequels began to happen, and each time I got to step back into those shoes, I think it got a little easier. It was freeing in some ways because the Leprechaun already had a following for the sequels so it was like I got to have fun with the audience more so than the original film. That's a great freedom to have."