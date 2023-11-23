Hulu's Top 5 Movies on Thanksgiving Revealed

It might be Thanksgiving, but Hulu viewers are in the Christmas spirit. Several key Christmas movies — notably two flicks from Warner Bros. Discovery that have already been hits on Max — are in the streamer top 5 movie ranking right now. Additionally, The Holiday is back on the chart. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, as well as the three movies that were just bumped off the chart. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Polar Express' Official Synopsis: "Late on Christmas Eve, after the town has gone to sleep, a boy boards the mysterious train that waits for him—The Polar Express. When the boy arrives at the North Pole, Santa Claus offers him any gift he desires. The boy asks only for a bell from the harness of Santa's reindeer. But on the way home, the bell is lost. Christmas morning, the boy finds the bell under the Christmas tree, and when he shakes it, the bell makes the most beautiful sound he's ever heard. His mother admires the bell, but she laments that it is broken ... for, you see, only a true believer can hear the sound of the bell."

4. 'The Holiday' Official Synopsis: "In Nancy Meyers' The Holiday, a romantic comedy from the director of Something's Gotta Give and What Women Want, two women trade homes only to find that a change of address can change their lives. Iris (Winslet) is in love with a man who is about to marry another woman. Across the globe, Amanda (Diaz), realizes the man she lives with has been unfaithful. Two women who have never met and live 6000 miles apart, find themselves in the exact same place. They meet online at a home exchange website and impulsively switch homes for the holiday. Iris moves into Amanda's L.A. house in sunny California as Amanda arrives in the snow covered English countryside. Shortly after arriving at their destinations, both women find the last thing either wants or expects: a new romance. Amanda is charmed by Iris' handsome brother Graham (Law) and Iris, with inspiration provided by legendary screenwriter Arthur (Wallach), mends her heart when she meets film composer Miles (Black)."

3. 'Central Intelligence' Official Synopsis: "Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in this action comedy from the filmmaker behind We're the Millers and Dodgeball. The story follows a one-time bullied geek, Bob, who grew up to be a lethal CIA agent (Johnson), coming home for his high school reunion. Claiming to be on a top-secret case, he enlists the help of the former "big man on campus" Calvin, (Hart), now an accountant who misses his glory days. But before the staid numbers cruncher realizes what he's getting into, it's too late to get out, as his increasingly unpredictable new friend drags him through a world of shootouts, double-crosses and espionage that could get them both killed in more ways than he can count."

2. 'Elf' Official Synopsis: "One Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa's bag of toys... Raised as an elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell) grows into an adult three times larger than the biggest elf--and realizes that he will never truly fit in at the North Pole. This holiday season, Buddy goes looking for his true place in the world--in New York City. Buddy finds his workaholic father (James Caan)--who's on Santa's "naughty" list, a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and a 10-year-old brother who doesn't believe in Santa Claus or elves. Here, now, Buddy discovers his destiny--to save Christmas for New York and the world!"