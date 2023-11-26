Hulu Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, November 26, 2023)

Warner Bros. isn't keeping its holiday hits on Max this year. A quick glance at the Hulu top chart will show that. Not only are movies finally overtaking TV shows on the chart, but all five movies are from WB. That number includes major Christmas movies, such as The Polar Express and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, as well as the three movies that were just bumped off the chart. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Life of the Party' Official Synopsis: "When her husband suddenly dumps her, longtime dedicated housewife Deanna (Melissa McCarthy) turns regret into re-set by going back to college…landing in the same class and school as her daughter, who's not entirely sold on the idea. Plunging headlong into the campus experience, the increasingly outspoken Deanna—now Dee Rock— embraces freedom, fun and frat boys on her own terms, finding her true self in a senior year no one ever expected."

4. 'Four Christmases' Official Synopsis: "Every Christmas happily unmarried Brad and Kate escape divorced parents and exasperating relatives by getting on a plane. This year a fog rolls in, the airport shuts down and the couple is forced to celebrate four family Christmases in one hectic, hilarious day. Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon lead an all-star cast in a comedy brimming with good cheer and great laughs — as well as the answer to the question: Can Brad and Kate's relationship survive four Christmases?"

3. 'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' Official Synopsis: "Clark Griswold, the well-intentioned, walking disaster who has dragged his family through the horrors of traveling in two previous National Lampoon Vacation films, has decided to stay home for the holidays--and the neighborhood will never be the same."

2. 'The Polar Express' Official Synopsis: "Late on Christmas Eve, after the town has gone to sleep, a boy boards the mysterious train that waits for him—The Polar Express. When the boy arrives at the North Pole, Santa Claus offers him any gift he desires. The boy asks only for a bell from the harness of Santa's reindeer. But on the way home, the bell is lost. Christmas morning, the boy finds the bell under the Christmas tree, and when he shakes it, the bell makes the most beautiful sound he's ever heard. His mother admires the bell, but she laments that it is broken ... for, you see, only a true believer can hear the sound of the bell."

1. 'Elf' Official Synopsis: "One Christmas Eve a long time ago, a baby crawled into Santa's bag of toys... Raised as an elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell) grows into an adult three times larger than the biggest elf--and realizes that he will never truly fit in at the North Pole. This holiday season, Buddy goes looking for his true place in the world--in New York City. Buddy finds his workaholic father (James Caan)--who's on Santa's "naughty" list, a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and a 10-year-old brother who doesn't believe in Santa Claus or elves. Here, now, Buddy discovers his destiny--to save Christmas for New York and the world!"