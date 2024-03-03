'Dune' Makes Big Splash on Hulu as 'Part Two' Hits Theaters

Dune: Part Two is a big hit in movie theaters this weekend, and its predecessor, 2021's Dune is the biggest movie on Hulu right now. While TV shows are dominating Hulu's chart overall, Dune is leading the pack among movie options. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 3, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

Knocked off the Hulu chart: 'Blended' Official Synopsis: "This globetrotting romantic comedy follows two single parents, Jim and Lauren (Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore) who, after a disastrous blind date, agree on only one thing: they never want to see each other again. But when they each sign up separately for a fabulous family vacation with their kids, they find themselves stuck sharing a suite at a luxurious African safari resort for a week. Now these two very different families stuck together will have to find a way to blend in order to survive each other." prevnext

Knocked off the Hulu chart: 'BlackBerry' Official Synopsis: "The true story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world's first smartphone, BlackBerry is a whirlwind ride through a ruthlessly competitive Silicon Valley at breakneck speeds." prevnext

3. 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Official Synopsis: "Owen and Claire return to the ruins of the Jurassic World theme park to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from a looming volcanic extinction." prevnext

2. 'Sisters' Official Synopsis: "Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunite for Sisters, a film from Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore about two disconnected sisters summoned home to clean out their childhood bedroom before their parents sell the family house. Looking to recapture their glory days, they throw one final high-school-style party for their classmates, which turns into the cathartic rager that a bunch of ground-down adults really need." prevnext

1. 'Dune' Official Synopsis: "The son of a noble family travels to a dangerous planet to ensure the future of his people in this visually stunning sci-fi epic." prevnext