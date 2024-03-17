Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, March 17, 2024)

There is an interesting mix of movies on Hulu's top titles chart right now. A 2023 Oscar winner, an acclaimed '90s comedy and a panned horror remake are just three of the top films right now. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 17, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'My Cousin Vinny' Official Synopsis: "Two Brooklyn college boys facing murder charges in Alabama hire New York's newest--and most inexperienced--lawyer in this riotous comedy." prevnext

4. 'Children of the Corn' (2020) Official Synopsis: "Possessed by a spirit in a dying cornfield, twelve-year-old Eden recruits the other children in her small town to rise up and take control. Tired of having to pay the price for their parents' mistakes, Eden leads the kids on a bloody rampage..." prevnext

3. 'Dune' Official Synopsis: "The son of a noble family travels to a dangerous planet to ensure the future of his people in this visually stunning sci-fi epic." prevnext

2. 'The Royal Hotel' Official Synopsis: "Hanna and Liv are backpacking in Australia. After they run out of money, they take a temporary job at 'The Royal Hotel.' Soon, Hanna and Liv find themselves trapped in an unnerving situation that grows rapidly out of their control." prevnext

1. 'Poor Things' Official Synopsis: "Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation." prevnext