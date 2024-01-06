Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, January 6, 2024)

Happy New Year! As the first week of 2024 ends, Hulu watchers have stopped watching Christmas movies like Elf and have now boosted a fresh set of movies into the service's top 5 movie ranking. However, none of them happen to be Hulu Originals. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Creator' Official Synopsis: "Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child." prevnext

4. '21 Jump Street' Official Synopsis: "Former high school foes turned rookie cop partners can't catch a break – until they're assigned to pose as students and bust a drug ring inside their old alma mater. Living like teenagers again, they slip back into their adolescent selves and risk the case – and their friendship – with hysterically disastrous results!" prevnext

3. 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' Official Synopsis: "Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age." prevnext

2. '22 Jump Street' Official Synopsis: "After making their way through high school (twice), big changes are in store for officers Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) when they go deep undercover at a local college. But when Jenko meets a kindred spirit on the football team, and Schmidt infiltrates the bohemian art major scene, they begin to question their partnership. Now they don't have to just crack the case – they have to figure out if they can have a mature relationship." prevnext

1. 'The System' Official Synopsis: "When a young soldier (Tyrese Gibson), newly returned from war, gets caught up in a drug bust, he is recruited by the authorities to go undercover in a notoriously dangerous prison to investigate what is really going on behind the scenes. When he discovers an underground prisoner fighting ring, the warden forces him to compete. In order to win his freedom, he must fight to stay alive as well as take down the warden's corrupt system." prevnext