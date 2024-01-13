A Lifetime Movie Hits No. 1 on Hulu

While there are some incredible movies on Hulu right now — including in the top 5 — watchers are gravitating towards something more sensational. Out of everything available, a Lifetime movie is what's trending at No. 1. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Creator' Official Synopsis: "Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child."

4. 'Straight Outta Compton' Official Synopsis: "Straight Outta Compton tells the true story of how five young cultural rebels – armed only with their lyrics, swagger, bravado and raw talent – stood up to the authorities that meant to keep them down and formed the world's most dangerous group, N.W.A. And as they spoke the truth that no one had before and exposed life in the hood, their voice ignited a social revolution that is still reverberating today."

3. 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' Official Synopsis: "Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age."

2. '22 Jump Street' Official Synopsis: "After making their way through high school (twice), big changes are in store for officers Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) when they go deep undercover at a local college. But when Jenko meets a kindred spirit on the football team, and Schmidt infiltrates the bohemian art major scene, they begin to question their partnership. Now they don't have to just crack the case – they have to figure out if they can have a mature relationship."

1. 'She Made Them Do It' Official Synopsis: "Sarah Pender (Jenna Dewan Tatum) escapes from prison and becomes a most-wanted fugitive."