John Cena Movie Hits No. 1 on Hulu

John Cena has reason to celebrate. One of his more lackluster box office flicks is a big hit on streaming. Cena has taken the No. 1 spot on Hulu, beating out movies starring Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Viola Davis, Emma Stone and Robert Pattison, among others. Continue on to see the Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Help' Official Synopsis: "In 1960s Mississippi, Southern society girl Skeeter turns her small town on its ear when she interviews the black women who have spent their lives taking care of prominent white families. Only Aibileen, the housekeeper of Skeeter's best friend, will talk at first. But as the pair continue their collaboration, more women decide to come forward and, as Skeeter finds out, they have quite a lot to say."

4. 'Sisters' (Photo: Lifetime / Hulu) Official Synopsis: "A reporter witnesses a brutal murder, and becomes entangled in a mystery involving Siamese twins who were separated at birth."

3. 'Twilight' Official Synopsis: "When teenager Bella Swan falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen, she becomes the target of a group of hostile vampires."

2. 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' Official Synopsis: "Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie co-star as John and Jane Smith, an ordinary suburban couple who are actually elite, highly paid assassins, hired by competing agencies to kill each other."

1. 'Freelance' Official Synopsis: "An ex-special forces operative, stuck in a dead-end job, accepts a gig to provide security for a disgraced journalist as she interviews a ruthless dictator. But a coup breaks out and the trio must figure out how to survive the jungle AND each other."