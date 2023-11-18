Only Two Movies Make Hulu's Top 15 Chart Today

Hulu customers just don't care too much for movies. The Disney-owned streaming service bundles all its titles together to make its top 15 title chart, and movies are typically outnumbered, thanks to shows like Keeping up With the Kardashians and The Masked Singer. However, Saturday's chart only features two movies, which is sad, even by the typical Hulu standards. To make matters worse, this latest ranking bumped off two solid 2023 movies (as well as a more problematic throwback). Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu. Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top 2 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, as well as the three movies that were just bumped off the chart. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

Knocked off the Chart: 'Shallow Hal' Official Synopsis: "Jack Black is Shallow Hal, a superficial skirt chaser who, after a mind-altering experience with a self-help guru, doesn't realize that his gorgeous girlfriend (Gwyneth Paltrow) is actually a 300-pound not-so-hottie. Meanwhile, Hal's playboy pal Mauricio (Jason Alexander) is determined to break the spell before someone gets...squashed!" prevnext

Knocked off the Chart: 'A Haunting in Venice' Official Synopsis: "A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets." prevnext

Knocked off the Chart: 'Quiz Lady' Official Synopsis: "A hilarious and heartfelt comedy starring Awkwafina and Sandra Oh as estranged sisters forced to cover their mother's gambling debts, set out to get the cash the only way they know how – by turning Anne (Awkwafina) into a bona-fide gameshow champion." prevnext

2. 'Kandahar' Official Synopis: "Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down." prevnext