Ron Perlman Movie Hits No. 1 on Hulu

Ron Perlman has himself a Hulu hit. The Hellboy and Sons of Anarchy star's 2023 movie is at the top of the charts. However, a blockbuster starring Mark Wahlberg could be closing in on that top spot. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Grandma's Boy' Official Synopsis: "A 35-year-old video-game tester is forced to move in with his grandmother and her two silver-haired pals in this bawdy comedy." prevnext

4. 'Uncharted' Official Synopsis: "Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together." prevnext

3. 'The Good Mother' Official Synopsis: "The film follows a journalist grieving the murder of her son who forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend (Olivia Cooke) to track down the killers in the seedy world of drugs and corruption." prevnext

2. 'Straight Outta Compton' Official Synopsis: "Straight Outta Compton tells the true story of how five young cultural rebels – armed only with their lyrics, swagger, bravado and raw talent – stood up to the authorities that meant to keep them down and formed the world's most dangerous group, N.W.A. And as they spoke the truth that no one had before and exposed life in the hood, their voice ignited a social revolution that is still reverberating today." prevnext

1. 'The Baker' Official Synopsis: "An elderly baker must do everything he can to save his missing son and protect the granddaughter he never knew existed from mob hitmen." prevnext