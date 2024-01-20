Unexpected 2023 Movie Hits No. 1 on Hulu

Hulu has some interesting movies in its top 5 right now. With one exception, they're all movies from 2023 or 2024. The No.1 title in a thriller that went under the radar when it dropped back in September. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Creator' Official Synopsis: "Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child."

4. 'Straight Outta Compton' Official Synopsis: "Straight Outta Compton tells the true story of how five young cultural rebels – armed only with their lyrics, swagger, bravado and raw talent – stood up to the authorities that meant to keep them down and formed the world's most dangerous group, N.W.A. And as they spoke the truth that no one had before and exposed life in the hood, their voice ignited a social revolution that is still reverberating today."

3. 'Self Reliance' Official Synopsis: "Tommy receives an invitation to win $1 million by playing a game where he must outwit hunters attempting to kill him. He realizes the hunters can only attack him when he's alone, but none of his friends and family believe the game is real."

2. 'The Baker' Official Synopsis: "An elderly baker must do everything he can to save his missing son and protect the granddaughter he never knew existed from mob hitmen."

1. 'The Good Mother' Official Synopsis: "The film follows a journalist grieving the murder of her son who forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend (Olivia Cooke) to track down the killers in the seedy world of drugs and corruption."