John Cena Movie Fends off 'Twilight' for No. 1 Movie Spot on Hulu

John Cena continues to give the entire Hulu catalog an Attitude Adjustment. The WWE Superstar-turned-actor has the No. 1 movie on the platform right now, but he's facing some tough competition in the form of the Twilight movies. Continue on to see the Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Twilight Saga: New Moon' Official Synopsis: "In the second installment of Stephenie Meyers phenomenally successful Twilight series, the romance between mortal and vampire soars to a new level as Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) delves deeper into the mysteries of the supernatural world she yearns to become part of—only to find herself in greater peril than ever before. "

4. 'Suncoast' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time."

3. 'Twilight' Official Synopsis: "When teenager Bella Swan falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen, she becomes the target of a group of hostile vampires."

2. 'Valentine's Day' Official Synopsis: "Valentine's Day. It comes every year whether we like it or not. It's the day when our love lives are put on display. There's always a chance for romance or disaster. It can be confusing, complicated, but at the end of the day, it's all about love. Julia Roberts, Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Garner, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Biel, Patrick Dempsey, Anne Hathaway, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Alba, Eric Dane, Shirley MacLaine, Topher Grace, Queen Latifah and A-list-cetera.., An incredible lineup of stars populates this ensemble romantic comedy revolving around five relationships in Los Angeles -- all of which intersect and are put through the paces during the course of the titular romantic holiday."

1. 'Freelance' Official Synopsis: "An ex-special forces operative, stuck in a dead-end job, accepts a gig to provide security for a disgraced journalist as she interviews a ruthless dictator. But a coup breaks out and the trio must figure out how to survive the jungle AND each other."