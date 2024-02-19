Adam Sandler Comedy Movie Is No. 1 on Hulu Right Now

5. 'A Star Is Born' (2018) Official Synopsis: "Seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discovers—and falls in love with—struggling artist Ally (Lady Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer… until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally's career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons." prevnext

4. 'Twilight' Official Synopsis: "When teenager Bella Swan falls in love with vampire Edward Cullen, she becomes the target of a group of hostile vampires."

3. 'Suncoast' Official Synopsis: "Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time."

2. 'Freelance' Official Synopsis: "An ex-special forces operative, stuck in a dead-end job, accepts a gig to provide security for a disgraced journalist as she interviews a ruthless dictator. But a coup breaks out and the trio must figure out how to survive the jungle AND each other."

1. 'Blended' Official Synopsis: "This globetrotting romantic comedy follows two single parents, Jim and Lauren (Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore) who, after a disastrous blind date, agree on only one thing: they never want to see each other again. But when they each sign up separately for a fabulous family vacation with their kids, they find themselves stuck sharing a suite at a luxurious African safari resort for a week. Now these two very different families stuck together will have to find a way to blend in order to survive each other."