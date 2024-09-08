Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, September 8, 2024)
John Travolta crashes into the top 5.
In an unexpected shake-up, a low-profile John Travolta movie has jumped into the Hulu top movies chart. Not only has the film joined the top 5, it has jumped over several widely-known flicks, including Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Superbad.
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
5. 'Something in the Water'
Official Synopsis: "In this all-female survival thriller, a dream wedding party turns into a nightmare when five girlfriends have to fight for their lives in an entertaining blend of suspense, horror and biting humour."
4. 'Kinds of Kindness'
Official Synopsis: "Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable from Yorgos Lanthimos."
3. 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
Official Synopsis: "Generations after Caesar's reign, one ape emerges to define the future."
2. 'Superbad'
Official Synopsis: "Two co-dependent high school seniors are forced to deal with separation anxiety after their plan to stage a booze-soaked party goes awry."
1. 'Cash Out'
Official Synopsis: "In this tense thriller, John Travolta is Mason, leader of a high-end crew of thieves that hang it up for good after a double-cross spells a near miss with the law."
