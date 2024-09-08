In an unexpected shake-up, a low-profile John Travolta movie has jumped into the Hulu top movies chart. Not only has the film joined the top 5, it has jumped over several widely-known flicks, including Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Superbad.

Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)