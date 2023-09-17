Hulu Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, September 17, 2023)

Hulu's top 5 is a bit different than usual today. While there is your typical hodge-podge of "random low-budget movies with very notable stars" and a couple of high-profile selections, the No. 1 movie isn't actually in Hulu's base catalog. You have to buy the Max add-on to Hulu, which gives you access to titles that Max (formerly HBO Max) is currently streaming on its own service. The fact that most people don't even have this add-on makes this week's No. 1 a big surprise. Continue on to see the full Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Whale' Official Synopsis: "From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Starring Brendan Fraser and based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter."

4. 'The Equalizer' Official Synopsis: "McCall (Denzel Washington) has put his mysterious past behind him and is dedicated to living a new, quiet life. But when he meets Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young girl under the control of ultra-violent Russian gangsters, he can't stand idly by. Armed with hidden skills that allow him to serve vengeance against anyone who would brutalize the helpless, McCall comes out of his self-imposed retirement and finds his desire for justice reawakened. If someone has a problem, if the odds are stacked against them, if they have nowhere else to turn, McCall will help. He is The Equalizer."

3. 'Moving On' Official Synopsis: "Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda's character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other."

2. 'Simulant' Official Synopsis: "Set in the near future, a humanoid enlists a global hacker to remove all restrictions on his thoughts and capabilities, triggering an A.I. uprising and a government manhunt to eliminate the rise of the machine consciousness."