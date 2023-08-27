Hulu Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, August 27, 2023)

Some interesting changes to the Hulu movie chart happened overnight. Two thrillers creeped their way into the top 5, knocking out rom-com Sam & Kate and action flick Plane. Plus Supercell soared back into the charts after a drop-off. However, a couple favorites are still there. Continue on to see the full Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story' Official Synopsis: "While in her best friend's front yard, 15-year-old Kara Robinson was approached by a man who put a gun to her neck and forced her into his car. He would go on to take Kara to his apartment where he held her captive and sexually assaulted her for 18 hours. While he was asleep, Kara escaped the restraints and his apartment. Even though it was the middle of the night, Kara was able to lead the police back to the apartment's exact location and identify her captor, a serial killer who was also responsible for at least three other unsolved homicides."

4. 'Game Night' Official Synopsis: "Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples Game Night gets kicked up a notch when Max's charismatic brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So, when Brooks gets kidnapped, it's all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this "game"— nor Brooks—are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they've ever had…or game over."

3. 'To Catch a Killer' Official Synopsis: "Baltimore. New Year's Eve. A talented but troubled police officer (Shailene Woodley) is recruited by the FBI's chief investigator (Ben Mendelsohn) to help profile and track down a disturbed individual terrorizing the city."

2. 'Supercell' Official Synopsis: "Baseball-size hail, violent winds, and churning tornadoes make supercells deadly, and when William Brody was a boy, his father – a legendary storm-chaser – was killed by one. Now, the family business belongs to Zane Rogers, a reckless tour operator who sees dollar signs where others see storm clouds. When his destiny arrives in the form of one of the most powerful storms on record, William leaves his mom and home behind to team up with his father's ex-partner, Roy Cameron, barely surviving a tornado yet determined to chase one of nature's most terrifying creations: the bear's cage."