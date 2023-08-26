Hulu Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, August 26, 2023)

Today's Hulu top 5 is all about star power. You've got movies starring Dustin Hoffman, Rachel McAdams, Gerard Butler and Laura Dern among the top movies on Hulu right now. Even a beloved star of the millennial generation, Dylan Sprouse, sees himself charting. Continue on to see the full Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Sam & Kate' Official Synopsis: "When Sam returns to his small town to care for his ailing father, he soon finds himself falling for a local woman, Kate. Simultaneously, his father begins finding love with Kate's mother. But both couples must confront their past in order to make their new love work for the future." prevnext

4. 'Plane' Official Synopsis: "Brodie Torrance saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island – only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare, an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI." prevnext

3. 'Jurassic Park' Official Synopsis: "Director Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park masterpiece is one of the most successful films in worldwide box office history and remains a compelling and spectacular experience. This thrilling adventure features Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Richard Attenborough. Featuring incredible special effects and action-packed drama, Jurassic Park takes you to a remote island where an amazing theme park with living dinosaurs is about to turn deadly, as five people must battle to survive among the prehistoric predators." prevnext

2. 'Game Night' Official Synopsis: "Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples Game Night gets kicked up a notch when Max's charismatic brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So, when Brooks gets kidnapped, it's all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this "game"— nor Brooks—are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they've ever had…or game over." prevnext