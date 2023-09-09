Hulu Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, September 9, 2023)

Watch out, John Cena! A legend is threatening to end the WWE Superstar's reign with the No. 1 movie on Hulu. Denzel Washington has, not one, but two movies in the top 5 right now. Could this spell the end of Vacation Friends 2's time at the top? Continue on to see the full Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Equalizer 2' Official Synopsis: "Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when it is someone he loves?"

4. 'The Equalizer' Official Synopsis: "McCall (Denzel Washington) has put his mysterious past behind him and is dedicated to living a new, quiet life. But when he meets Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young girl under the control of ultra-violent Russian gangsters, he can't stand idly by. Armed with hidden skills that allow him to serve vengeance against anyone who would brutalize the helpless, McCall comes out of his self-imposed retirement and finds his desire for justice reawakened. If someone has a problem, if the odds are stacked against them, if they have nowhere else to turn, McCall will help. He is The Equalizer."

3. 'The Whale' Official Synopsis: "From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Starring Brendan Fraser and based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter."

2. 'Fear' Official Synopsis: "In this psychological horror film, a group of friends gather for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest faces their own worst fear."