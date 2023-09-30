Hulu Top 3 Movies Today (Saturday, September 30, 2023)
We now have a clear picture of Hulu's top titles.
The way Hulu fans see the service's top titles has now changed! Instead of relying on FlixPatrol's data rankings, Hulu is now listing out the service's top 15 titles using its in-house data. However, movie fans will be a tad bit disappointed, being as Hulu is a TV-dominated platform and Hulu is grouping all titles into one list. (Variety notes this ranking is "is based on total views at the episode level within a 24-hour period and takes into account the popularity of new shows and movies released during that time frame.")
As a result of this ranking logic, we only know the top 3 movies on the platform right now. Continue on to see the full Hulu top 3 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
3. 'Men in Black: International'
Official Synopsis: "The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest, most global threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization."
2. 'The Accountant'
Official Synopsis: "Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a math savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Behind the cover of a small-town CPA office, he works as a freelance accountant for some of the world's most dangerous criminal organizations. With the Treasury Department's Crime Enforcement Division, run by Ray King (J.K. Simmons), starting to close in, Christian takes on a legitimate client: a state-of-the-art robotics company where an accounting clerk (Anna Kendrick) has discovered a discrepancy involving millions of dollars. But as Christian uncooks the books and gets closer to the truth, it is the body count that starts to rise."
1. 'No One Will Save You'
Official Synopsis: "From 20th Century Studios, No One Will Save You is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past."