Hulu Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, September 23, 2023)

Even with all the controversy surrounding him in recent years, many people must still love Johnny Depp. His fans have gotten one of his most legendary movies into top 5 Hulu movie chart today, alongside some of the familair titles that have been mainstays as of late. Continue on to see the full Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' Official Synopsis: "The roguish yet charming Captain Jack Sparrow's idyllic pirate life capsizes after his nemesis, the wily Captain Barbossa, steals his ship, the Black Pearl, and later attacks the town of Port Royal, kidnapping the governor's beautiful daughter Elizabeth. In a gallant attempt to rescue her and recapture the Black Pearl, Elizabeth's childhood friend Will Turner joins forces with Jack. What Will doesn't know is that a cursed treasure has doomed Barbossa and his crew to live forever as the undead."

4. 'The Equalizer' Official Synopsis: "McCall (Denzel Washington) has put his mysterious past behind him and is dedicated to living a new, quiet life. But when he meets Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young girl under the control of ultra-violent Russian gangsters, he can't stand idly by. Armed with hidden skills that allow him to serve vengeance against anyone who would brutalize the helpless, McCall comes out of his self-imposed retirement and finds his desire for justice reawakened. If someone has a problem, if the odds are stacked against them, if they have nowhere else to turn, McCall will help. He is The Equalizer."

3. 'Moving On' Official Synopsis: "Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda's character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other."

2. 'Simulant' Official Synopsis: "Set in the near future, a humanoid enlists a global hacker to remove all restrictions on his thoughts and capabilities, triggering an A.I. uprising and a government manhunt to eliminate the rise of the machine consciousness."