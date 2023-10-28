Major Halloween Movies Missing From Hulu's Top Chart
TV shows dominate on Hulu, practically kicking out movies.
The top program chart for Hulu this week is a glum sight for movie fans. Only two movies are still in the streaming service's top 15, with numerous Halloween-time omissions becoming apparent. Horror flicks like The Mill and No One Will Save You were knocked out last weekend, and now even more titles are gone.
Continue on to see what movies did make the Hulu chart as it stands on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, as well as the titles that were just knocked out of the chart. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
Knocked Out of the Chart: 'Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House'
Official Synopis: "Russ McKamey is the creator of the world's 'most extreme haunted house' – McKamey Manor. He is also a manipulative abuser, according to three people who realize the horror is never over once you decide to enter the Manor."
Knocked Out of the Chart: 'The Boogeyman'
Official Synopsis: "High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying."
2. 'Practical Magic'
Official Synopsis: "In a small, contemporary New England town, for two sisters from a family of witches, falling in love is the trickiest spell of all. They struggle to use their gift for magically guiding fate to overcome their family curse: The men they fall in love with are doomed to an untimely death!"
1. 'Cobweb'
Official Synopsis: "Eight-year-old Peter is plagued by a mysterious, constant tap, tap from inside his bedroom wall – a tapping that his parents insist is all in his imagination. As Peter's fear intensifies, he believes that his parents (Lizzy Caplan and Antony Starr) could be hiding a terrible, dangerous secret and questions their trust. And for a child, what could be more frightening than that?"
