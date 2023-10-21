Hulu Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, October 21, 2023)

Just like on Disney+, it appears Hulu watchers' appetite for spooky/scary content is slowing down (or at least diversifying). Horror flicks like The Mill and No One Will Save You have been big in October so far, but now they are out in favor of some lighter fare. However, a couple of horror hits, like Cobweb and The Boogeyman, are still drawing in viewers for Hulu. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the full Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Tropic Thunder' Official Synopsis: "Ben Stiller, Jack Black and Robert Downey Jr. lead an ensemble cast in Tropic Thunder, an action comedy about a group of self-absorbed actors who set out to make the biggest war film ever. After ballooning costs (and the out of control egos of the pampered cast) threaten to shut down the movie, the frustrated director refuses to stop shooting, leading his cast deep into the jungles of Southeast Asia for "increased realism," where they inadvertently encounter real bad guys." prevnext

4. 'Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House' Official Synopis: "Russ McKamey is the creator of the world's 'most extreme haunted house' – McKamey Manor. He is also a manipulative abuser, according to three people who realize the horror is never over once you decide to enter the Manor." prevnext

3. 'Somewhere in Queens' Official Synopsis: "Leo Russo (Ray Romano) lives a simple life in Queens, New York with his wife Angela (Laurie Metcalf), their shy but talented son 'Sticks' (Jacob Ward), and Leo's close-knit network of Italian-American relatives and neighborhood friends. Happy enough working at the family construction business alongside his father (Tony Lo Bianco) and younger brother (Sebastian Maniscalco), Leo lives each week for Sticks' high-school basketball games, never missing a chance to cheer on his only child as he rules the court as a star athlete. When the high-school senior gets a surprising and life-changing opportunity to play basketball in college, Leo jumps at the chance to provide a plan for his future, away from the family construction business." prevnext

2. 'The Boogeyman' Official Synopsis: "High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying." prevnext