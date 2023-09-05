Hulu Top 5 Movies Today (Monday, September 4, 2023)

There are a lot of thrills in the Hulu Top 5 movie chart for Labor Day — with one big exception. While titles like To Catch a Killer and The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story are still in the top 5, the debut of the John-Cena-starring Vacation Friends 2 has given Hulu users a few laughs in between the tense moments. Continue on to see the full Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'War of the Worlds: The Attack' Official Synopsis: "Three young friends track a meteorite that crashes to earth and quickly discover they are at the epicenter of an alien invasion."

4. 'Fear' Official Synopsis: "In this psychological horror film, a group of friends gather for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest faces their own worst fear."

3. 'The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story' Official Synopsis: "While in her best friend's front yard, 15-year-old Kara Robinson was approached by a man who put a gun to her neck and forced her into his car. He would go on to take Kara to his apartment where he held her captive and sexually assaulted her for 18 hours. While he was asleep, Kara escaped the restraints and his apartment. Even though it was the middle of the night, Kara was able to lead the police back to the apartment's exact location and identify her captor, a serial killer who was also responsible for at least three other unsolved homicides."

2. 'To Catch a Killer' Official Synopsis: "Baltimore. New Year's Eve. A talented but troubled police officer (Shailene Woodley) is recruited by the FBI's chief investigator (Ben Mendelsohn) to help profile and track down a disturbed individual terrorizing the city."