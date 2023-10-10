Hulu Top 5 Movies Today (Monday, October 9, 2023)

After most movies being edged out of the top Hulu charts by TV shows — such as The Kardashians and American Horror Story — movies are finally charting. Horror movies in particular, including some Stephen King adaptations, are being watched by tons of Hulu viewers as we approach Halloween. Continue on to see the full Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Accountant' Official Synopsis: "Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a math savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Behind the cover of a small-town CPA office, he works as a freelance accountant for some of the world's most dangerous criminal organizations. With the Treasury Department's Crime Enforcement Division, run by Ray King (J.K. Simmons), starting to close in, Christian takes on a legitimate client: a state-of-the-art robotics company where an accounting clerk (Anna Kendrick) has discovered a discrepancy involving millions of dollars. But as Christian uncooks the books and gets closer to the truth, it is the body count that starts to rise."

4. 'IT Chapter Two' Official Synopis: "Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, IT Chapter Two brings the characters-who've long since gone their separate ways-back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film."

3. 'The Mill' Official Synopsis: "A businessman (Lil Rel Howery) wakes up beside an ancient grist mill situated in the center of an open-air prison cell with no idea how he got there. Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child."

2. 'No One Will Save You' Official Synopsis: "From 20th Century Studios, No One Will Save You is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past."