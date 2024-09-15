Hulu's Top 4 Movies Today (Sunday, September 15, 2024)
Only four titles make it to Hulu's ranks this weekend, including a new 2024 movie.
TV has taken up Hulu's top title chart, but there are still four movies amongst the ranks. There are some steady hits, like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, but the biggest highlight is another new 2024 movie fresh from theaters.
Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
4. 'Cash Out'
Official Synopsis: "In this tense thriller, John Travolta is Mason, leader of a high-end crew of thieves that hang it up for good after a double-cross spells a near miss with the law."
3. 'Superbad'
Official Synopsis: "Two co-dependent high school seniors are forced to deal with separation anxiety after their plan to stage a booze-soaked party goes awry."
2. 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'
Official Synopsis: "Generations after Caesar's reign, one ape emerges to define the future."
1. 'Boy Kills World'
Official Synopsis: "A dystopian fever dream film that follows Boy, a deaf person with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to become an instrument of death."
