Hulu Top 4 Movies Today (Saturday, October 14, 2023)

After a fairly long streak for the Ben Affleck-starring The Accountant and a recent peak for IT: Chapter Two, both those movies are gone from Hulu's top movie charts. The four remaining movies are all full of frights, including one new true crime documentary about the most twisted "haunted house" experience in the U.S.

4. 'No One Will Save You' Official Synopsis: "From 20th Century Studios, No One Will Save You is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past."

3. 'The Boogeyman' Official Synopsis: "High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying."

2. 'The Mill' Official Synopsis: "A businessman (Lil Rel Howery) wakes up beside an ancient grist mill situated in the center of an open-air prison cell with no idea how he got there. Forced to work as a beast of burden to stay alive, he must find a way to escape before the birth of his child."