A fresh batch of titles has risen up the Hulu charts, with some highlights — such as mainstay Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and recent No. 1 Boy Kills World — knocked out. Titles include a Season Penn and a Demi Lovato-helmed documentary. Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

Knocked Off the Chart: 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Official Synopsis: "Generations after Caesar's reign, one ape emerges to define the future."

Knocked Off the Chart: 'Boy Kills World' Official Synopsis: "A dystopian fever dream film that follows Boy, a deaf person with a vibrant imagination. When his family is murdered, he is trained by a mysterious shaman to become an instrument of death."

3. 'Child Star' Official Synopsis: "Child Star explores the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world's most well-known former child stars. Through celebrity interviews, verite scenes, and archival footage, this film deconstructs the stages of earlier stardom and looks at the entertainment system over the last century. Lovato sits down with iconic former child stars such as Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, Alyson Stoner, and more, to reflect on their personal experiences working in the entertainment industry in never-before-heard stories. Together they take a look at the next generation of child actors and how to move forward in an ever-changing landscape. The film will mark Demi Lovato's directorial debut with Nicola Marsh co-directing with OBB Pictures, SB Films, and DLG producing."

2. 'The Absence of Eden' Official Synopsis: "An undocumented immigrant finds herself working with a morally conflicted ICE agent to try to save the life of an innocent young girl amidst the hellish landscape of the U.S/Mexico border."