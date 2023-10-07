Hulu Top 3 Movies Today (Saturday, October 7, 2023)
Only three movies rank in Hulu's top 15 chart.
The new era in Hulu rankings continues, with the streaming service's top 15 title chart still being dominated by TV shows. While programs like The Kardashians and American Horror Story are dominating, three movies have managed to make a dent in the rankings. This leading trio includes a 2023 horror hit that was in theaters over the summer.
Continue on to see the full Hulu top 3 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)
3. 'No One Will Save You'
Official Synopsis: "From 20th Century Studios, No One Will Save You is an action-packed face-off between Brynn and a host of extraterrestrial beings who threaten her future while forcing her to deal with her past."prevnext
2. 'The Accountant'
Official Synopsis: "Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) is a math savant with more affinity for numbers than people. Behind the cover of a small-town CPA office, he works as a freelance accountant for some of the world's most dangerous criminal organizations. With the Treasury Department's Crime Enforcement Division, run by Ray King (J.K. Simmons), starting to close in, Christian takes on a legitimate client: a state-of-the-art robotics company where an accounting clerk (Anna Kendrick) has discovered a discrepancy involving millions of dollars. But as Christian uncooks the books and gets closer to the truth, it is the body count that starts to rise."prevnext
1. 'The Boogeyman'
Official Synopsis: "High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying."prev