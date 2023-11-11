Hulu Top 3 Movies Today (Saturday, November 11, 2023)

Jack Black is in the Hulu top movie ranking right now, but not for one of his better roles. In fact, he knocked himself out of the top chart, with The Holiday no longer amongst Hulu's top titles. Elsewhere, the original movie Quiz Lady is still charting high. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top 3 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, as well as the two movies that were just bumped off the chart. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

Knocked off the Chart: 'The Holiday' Official Synopis: "In Nancy Meyers' The Holiday, a romantic comedy from the director of Something's Gotta Give and What Women Want, two women trade homes only to find that a change of address can change their lives. Iris (Kate Winslet) is in love with a man who is about to marry another woman. Across the globe, Amanda (Cameron Diaz), realizes the man she lives with has been unfaithful. Two women who have never met and live 6000 miles apart, find themselves in the exact same place. They meet online at a home exchange website and impulsively switch homes for the holiday. Iris moves into Amanda's L.A. house in sunny California as Amanda arrives in the snow-covered English countryside. Shortly after arriving at their destinations, both women find the last thing either wants or expects: a new romance. Amanda is charmed by Iris' handsome brother Graham (Jude Law) and Iris, with inspiration provided by legendary screenwriter Arthur (Eli Wallach), mends her heart when she meets film composer Miles (Jack Black)."

Knocked off the Chart: 'Pacific Rim' Official Synopsis: "Acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro brings out the big guns in this sci-fi action epic about a ragtag band of humans that band together in the year 2025 to fight legions of monstrous creatures rising from the sea. Using massive piloted robots to combat the alien threat, earth's survivors (including Charlie Hunnam, Charlie Day and Rinko Kikuchi) take the fight to the invading alien force lurking in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. Nearly defenseless in the face of the relentless enemy, the forces of mankind have no choice but to turn to two unlikely heroes — a washed up former pilot and an untested trainee — who now stand as Earth's final hope against the mounting apocalypse."

3. 'Shallow Hal' Official Synopsis: "Jack Black is Shallow Hal, a superficial skirt chaser who, after a mind-altering experience with a self-help guru, doesn't realize that his gorgeous girlfriend (Gwyneth Paltrow) is actually a 300-pound not-so-hottie. Meanwhile, Hal's playboy pal Mauricio (Jason Alexander) is determined to break the spell before someone gets...squashed!"

2. 'A Haunting in Venice' Official Synopsis: "A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets."