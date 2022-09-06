Hulu Offering Big Savings on Live TV Package Ahead of NFL Season

Temperatures aren't the only things falling as fall approaches – the price of a Hulu subscription is, too. As NFL seasons approaches, the streamer is kicking off Thursday night football with a massive discount on its Hulu + Live TV bundle, the priciest subscription tier available. Deadline confirmed Tuesday that for a limited time only, Hulu is offering a $20 discount on its Hulu + Live TV streaming bundle, which you can subscribe to here.

Available to new and select returning customers, the discount runs through just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Customers eligible for the offer will see the price of the streaming bundle fall from $70 per month to just $50 for the ad-supported tier and from $75 to $55 for the ad-free tier. The $20 discount will apply towards three months of streaming, after which subscribers will see the bill for the bundle jump back up to the normal price.

The deal is quite the steal considering all that a Hulu + Live TV streaming bundle offers. Hulu + Live TV subscribers have access to live streams and additional on-demand content from their favorite sports, entertainment, and news channels. This includes streaming of more than 75 live channels, including CBS, NBC, ABC, ESPN, CNN, Discovery, Cartoon Network, and Freeform, among dozens of others, as well as access to the rest of the Hulu library, which includes originals like award-winning series Only Murders In the Building, The Handmaid's Tale, and more. The bundle also provides subscribers access to sibling streaming outlets Disney+ and ESPN+. The two streamers were added to the Hulu + Live TV bundle back in December when Hulu raised the price of subscription tier by $5.

Although a pricey option in comparison to the two other subscription tiers offered by Hulu – the ad-supported plan costs $7 per month while the ad-free plan costs $13 per month – it is seen as an alternative option to cable packages. Deadline previously reported that Hulu + Live TV is now the fifth-largest pay-TV operator in the country. Hulu + Live TV ended the most recent quarter with 4 million subscribers, which is a small percentage of Hulu's overall 46.2 million paying customers.

The Hulu + Live TV $20 discount is available for new and select returning customers through just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and will apply towards three months of streaming. The discount comes at a perfect time, with Hulu set to roll out dozens of awesome titles over the next several weeks.