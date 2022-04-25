Hugh Laurie Starring in New Murder Mystery Show

✖

Hugh Laurie has an exciting new passion project streaming now on Britbox in the U.S. The House star wrote, produced, directed and starred in Why Didn't They Ask Evans? The show is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's acclaimed 1934 novel by the same name, and it is a 3-part miniseries that premiered on April 12, 2022.

Laurie pulled out all the stops for Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, in which he plays the supporting role of Dr. James Nicholson. The leads in the series are Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter, with other stars including Emma Thompson, Jonathan Jules, Paul Whitehouse, Benedict Wolf, Carlie Enoch and Nia Trussler Jones, among others. The story is a murder mystery like most of Christie's work. It is about a young man who comes across another man in his dying moments and then tries to unravel the mystery of the man's final words – "Why didn't they ask Evans?"

Laurie spoke to reporters from Reuters about the premiere of the show, explaining why it was such an important project to him. He said: "I would say the novel has been a passion of mine for a long time. The more I thought about it, the more I enjoyed the idea of trying to get what I thought was a sort of comic adventure spirit onto the screen."

Laurie's take on the story keeps many elements of the original novel intact. Like Christie's book it is set in Wales, and it explores the childhood friendship between Bobby Jones (Poulter) and Lady Frances Derwent (Boynton). Laurie said that he believes the setting and stylistic choices are an important part of what makes the story fun.

"There's a snappy, almost American kind of style to it that I think she [Christie] was going for," the 62-year-old actor said. "I felt it was a very precious thing to try and preserve and maybe in some places, go and explore a little further. But I'm trying to be as faithful to the spirit of the thing as I could."

Laurie's adaptation of the book was made for BritBox and premiered there without airing on broadcast or cable TV first. All three episodes aired at once. There's no hint that Laurie or the producers intend to take the story any further, though many novel adaptations now extend well beyond their source material.

Still, the miniseries has been well received so far, and Christie has plenty of other material ripe for adaptation if Laurie stays interested. In the meantime, Why Didn't They Ask Evans? is streaming now on BritBox.