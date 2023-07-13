Holliday Grainger, Himesh Patel Have Emotional Discussion in Audible's 'Impact Winter' Season 2 (Exclusive Clip)

One of Audible's most popular original audio series returns for a second season on Thursday. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of Impact Winter Season 2, and the clip includes cast members Holliday Grainger and Himesh Patel having an emotional discussion. Gainger voices the character of Darcy who admits to Felix (Patel) that he slept with Rook (David Gyasi). Darcy assured Felix that it meant nothing and has been thinking about him every day. The clip ends with the two kissing and Darcy telling Felix, "Take me to bed."

Impact Winter, a vampire-apocalypse series, returns after launching the first season in February 2022. "Eight years after a cataclysmic comet impact blotted out the sun and triggered an endless winter in which vampires rule the Earth, two sisters — one training to fulfill her apparent destiny as humanity's savior, and the other finding purpose and her true self while protecting a group of survivors in her elder sibling's stead — are confronted with an inescapable truth: even if they succeed in fending off the biggest threat to humanity's future, they still have to face their fate," the official synopsis states.

Grainger, Patel and Gyasi are part of the Impact Winter cast along with Esmé Creed-Miles, Carolina Ford, Bella Ramsey, Liam Cunningham, Sacha Dhawan, Ralph Ineson, Ellie Bamber, Danielle Galligan and Andrew Gower. Impact Winter is created by Travis Beacham who is known for writing and co-writing the films Dog Days of Summer, Pacific Rim and Clash of the Titans. He also helped create the Prime Video Series Carnival Row.

"The hit first season of Impact Winter combined extraordinary storytelling with the highest-quality production value and performances. We're delighted to deliver two new seasons of this powerful series that has captivated audiences across the globe," Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios said in a statement. "With the addition of new characters and a similarly immersive soundscape, we are confident that this epic tale will continue to provide listeners with a uniquely entertaining experience."

Impact Winter Season 1 was Audible Plus' No. 1 bestseller across all categories and the No. 1 Audible Orginal fiction bestseller in its debut week. And due to the strong fan reception, Impact Winter has received the greenlight for a third season.