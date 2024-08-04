Details on the first announced episode of 'Name Your Price' for 2024.

A beloved game show is set to return from hiatus in September. TwitchCon has announced a live episode of Name Your Price will be going down at the 2024 event, which will be held at the San Diego Convention Center from Sept. 20-22. This episode will mark the third episode of Name Your Price filmed at TwitchCon following successful 2022 and 2023 outings.

Name Your Price is the chaotic and comedic price-guessing series hosted by Austin Show and Will Neff. The series first premiered via the revived G4TV cable network and became the company's most successful show before the channel's shuttering. After the shutdown, Austin Show partnered with Misfits Gaming for Season 3, which was filmed during a live tour.

The TwitchCon live show, which is the only announced Season 4 episode thus far, will go down on Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m. inside the Glitch Theater area of TwitchCon. The episode is slated to run two hours and 15 minutes, with no guests announced as of press time. Both hosts are slated to be there, despite Neff's recent slowdown on streaming this summer due to family health issues.

(Photo: Austin Show and Will Neff, hosts of 'Name Your Price' - Twitch / Austin Show)

The official description for the episode reads: "The unforgettable, chaotic game show, Name Your Price, returns to Glitch Theater with hosts AustinShow and WillNeff! Witness a parade of the most ricidulous items AustinShow can dig up as contestants take a wager at what they cost."

Other planned shows planned for TwitchCon 2024 include QTCinderella's The Table and Eret's Are You Smarter Than a Twitch Streamer?.

While fans wait for the return of Name Your Price, Austin Show and Will Neff are two of the four co-hosts of the podcast Fear&, alongside Hasan Piker and QTCinderella. The show airs episodes on YouTube, podcast platforms and Patreon.

(Photo: Host Will Neff jumps through a table during an episode of 'Name Your Price' - Twitch / Austin Show)

Austin Show streams Name Your Price episodes live on his Twitch channel, with on-demand replays available on his Twitch and YouTube channels afterward. There is no word on if the game show will ever make its way back to cable or Pluto TV, where it was available during its G4TV run.