Hit Adam Sandler Movie Is Getting a Sequel

Another Adam Sandler film is getting a sequel. Via TheWrap, Netflix's Co-Chief Executive Officer Ted Sarandos shared during an earnings call that animated film Leo is close to getting a sequel. From Sandler's Happy Madison Productions, the actor stars in the animated musical comedy in the titular voice role. The film centers on Leo, a tuatara who has been a class pet for decades and longs for the outside world and is worried about dying. As students take him home for the weekend per instructions from a strict substitute teacher, he accidentally reveals his abilities and offers each student advice.

"We're kicking around Leo 2 right now," Sarandos shared. "The animation team is firing on all cylinders. Look, I think Leo resonated for the same reason The Sea Beast did last year. People love it. And they do watch it over and over again, which drives engagement and attachment. Leo and The Sea Beast are proof that we can create original IP in the animated space. I'm super thrilled with Leo."

Along with Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, and Jason Alexander star in Leo. It's written by Sandler, Robert Smigel, and Paul Sado and directed by Smigel, Robert Marianetti, and David Wachtenheim. The film released on Netflix last November after previewing at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. Leo has received generally positive reviews, with an 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While it sounds like nothing is too certain for now, as it hasn't officially been announced, it wouldn't be surprising if Leo 2 was eventually announced by Netflix.

Leo is the latest project from Adam Sandler amongst his deal with Netflix. His latest live-action film for the streamer was You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which actually starred his daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler, and wife Jackie Sandler. The actor also premiered Murder Mystery 2, once again starring alongside Jennifer Aniston. If Leo gets the official greenlight for a second season, it is going to be great. Even though it would be a while until the sequel releases, the wait would surely be worth it.

Hopefully more information and concrete details release soon for Leo 2. The film is definitely hilarious and completely worthy of a sequel, and maybe even more. In the meantime, fans will want to rewatch the movie or watch it for the first time on Netflix to see why it deserves another film.