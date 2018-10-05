HBO Max Throwing Away Another Promising Movie

HBO Max seems to have canceled another original project that was still in the development stage, and the team behind it is heartbroken. Back in May, the streamer announced Driftwood -- an animated movie from writer and artist Victor Courtwright. Last week, several posts on social media indicated that the project has been canceled along with so many other highly anticipated projects in HBO Max's animation slate.

Driftwood was planned as a 90-minute feature film, according to a report by Collider. Its logline read: "an animated space opera with big laughs, heart, and adventure the whole family can enjoy." At the time, HBO Max seemed to be making a push for more original content and more animated content in general, though of course that strategy seems to have reversed just a few months later. It also seemed to be a means of promoting and developing talented creators like Courtwright.

Working on this was such a treat. The whole crew is amazing and we all were so excited to share this. Now, I’m just heartbroken that no one will see more than this poster https://t.co/Z4oDbvOyOb — Finnjamin Button (@Dhubetter) August 22, 2022

Courtwright is best known for working on the acclaimed animated miniseries Aquaman: King of Atlantis, which he helped adapt from a comic book arc by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger. Courtwright has not made any public comments on the cancellation, but others involved in the project have shared their disappointment on Twitter.

"Everyone on the Driftwood team has put their everything into this movie and it's heartbreaking seeing it go this way. Thank you to everyone for your incredible work," wrote storyboard supervisor Charlie Bryant. Warner Bros. Animation's Jen Hurler added: "This film was shaping up to be so fantastic and meaningful. I was so thrilled to have been a small part of such a gorgeous, original 2d animated film from a voice like Victor and a studio like CNS. F-ing sucks."

"Driftwood is the best film you could have ever imagined," wrote artist Bryan Mann. "I'm so proud to have worked with this all star team. I learned so much from the crew and in my heart I know everyone who was a part of this project will make beautiful work no matter where they are."

The Driftwood crew is mourning in some vague and some not-so-vague ways online. https://t.co/NkGEsmRf4f — Rollin Bishop (@rollinbishop) August 22, 2022

It's not clear if any of the work done on Driftwood so far will ever see the light of day -- like so many other projects canceled by HBO Max recently. The streamer is preparing to combine with Discovery+ sometime next year, and it has been making some serious cuts in the meantime, especially when it comes to animation. Many fans are hoping that the programs dropped from HBO Max will eventually be available elsewhere.