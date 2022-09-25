HBO Max Adding Big Summer 2022 Movie on Monday

HBO Max is adding one of the summer's biggest blockbusters to its catalog this week – DC League of Super-Pets. The animated movie has an A-list cast and some powerful brand recognition with a whimsical twist. Now you'll finally be able to watch it at the comfort of home.

League of Super-Pets stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Krypto the Superdog, a.k.a. Bark Kent, and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. Other cast members include Kate McKinnon as Lulu the guinea pig, John Krasinski as Superman, Keanu Reeves as Batman, Vanesa Bayer as PB the pig, Natasha Lyonne as Terrific Whatzit, Diego Luna as Chip the red squirrel and Thomas Middleditch as Keith the guinea pig. The all-star cast continues with Ben Schwartz, Marc Maron, Olivia Wilde, Jameela Jamil, Jemaine Clement, John Early, Daveed Diggs, Dascha Polanco, Keith David, Sam J. Levine, Maya Erskine, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alfred Molina, Lena Headey, Busy Philipps, Dan Fogler and more. It's easy to see how Warner Bros. believed they would have the family movie of the summer locked in with this release.

Some heroes wear capes. Some wear collars.



DC League of Super-Pets begins streaming September 26 on @hbo via HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/Tgi01vgzAy — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 19, 2022

League of Super-Pets begins by explaining the existence of Krypto in the first place, then exploring the lives of superhero pets in this version of the DC universe. It does not tie in directly to any of the other shared universes established in the franchise, but it may have begun a new series of its own. According to a report by Comic Book Resource, Warner Bros. intends to make sequels or spinoffs in the near future.

Those could tell any number of stories in the DC canon without the need to stick to old formats or appease more mature audiences. Considering how divisive the DC live-action film adaptations have become, this movie was a welcome win for the franchise.

In addition to positive responses from the movie's target audience, Super-Pets was a commercial success. The movie reportedly earned just over $185 million at the box office worldwide, making a reasonable profit after recouping its $90 million production budget. Of course, there's no telling how much more profit will be attributed to this movie once it is added to HBO Max.

DC League of Super-Pets will be available on HBO Max starting on Monday, Sept. 26. The streaming service starts at $9.99 per month, with more options available at other subscription tiers.