Long-Awaited 'Futurama' Revival Premiere Date Revealed at Hulu

Good news, everyone! The long-awaited Futurama revival finally has a premiere date. Fry, Leela, Bender, and their friends will be back to work this summer on Hulu. The streamer also released a brief teaser trailer.

Futurama will premiere on July 24. "Oh yeah, we're back baby," an excited Bender declared in the teaser, which hints at plenty of more mayhem for the Planet Express crew. Hulu ordered 20 new episodes, with half of them making up the first new season. Episodes will be released weekly.

Futurama was created by Matt Groening (The Simpsons) and debuted on Fox in 1999. Although it became a cult classic, the show was canceled in 2003, only to be revived by Comedy Central in 2008. Although the fifth season was just edits of four made-for-TV movies, they were successful enough for Futurama to score two more seasons. The seventh (and previously final) season ended in September 2013.

Hulu ordered the revival in February 2022, with most of the original voice cast returning. John DiMaggio, who voices Bender and many other characters, declined to sign on initially because of salary. He eventually worked out a new deal and agreed to return.

Futurama stars Billy West as the voice of Fry, a good-natured but clumsy pizza delivery man who falls into a cryogenic tube on Jan. 1, 2000. He wakes up on New Year's Day 2999 and learns that his only living relative is Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth (also voiced by West), who runs the Planet Express delivery service. Katey Sagal voices Leela, Fry's love interest and a one-eyed alien. The other main characters include Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr), Zoidberg (also West), Amy Wong (Lauren Tom), Zapp Brannigan (also West), Kif Kroker (Maurice LaMarche), "Mom" (Tress MacNeille), and Nibbler (Frank Welker).

The revival will also feature a posthumous performance from rapper Coolio. Executive producer David X. Cohen said the beloved rapper recorded lines as Kwanzaabot before his death. "Coolio was one of my favorite guests," Cohen told TMZ in September. "He was always totally upbeat and genuinely enjoyed coming in to record as his character Kwanzaabot."

The series won six Emmys during its run, including Outstanding Animated Program in 2002 and 2011. Maurice LaMarche also won Outstanding Voice-Over Performance in 2011 and 2012. The entire series is streaming on Hulu.