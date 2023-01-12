Every Netflix Show Canceled in 2023

It may just be the beginning of the new year, but the bloodbath of cancellations is already underway at Netflix. As the world counted down to 2023, the streamer was busy squaring away its plans for the year. Just a day after the clock struck midnight, Netflix brought the axe down on one fan-favorite series, perhaps signaling what could turn out to be the worse year yet for cancellations, and it seems that this year, not even shows with impressive viewership numbers and multi-week stays on the streaming charts are safe. Netflix's swift action to mark its first cancellation of the year on Jan. 2 wasn't necessarily much of a surprise. In recent years, the streamer has become known, and criticized, for its habit of cancelling series. Many of the series never stand much of a chance on the streamer, with Netflix opting not to move forward with them after just a single season, while others may be lucky enough to get second and third seasons before ultimately meeting an undesirable fate. Last year alone saw Netflix cancel 20 shows, including Archive 81, The Baby-Sitters Club, Raising Dion, First Kill, and The Midnight Club, the latter of which was canceled as director Mike Flanagan inked a new deal with Amazon's Prime Video. These cancellations sparked plenty of outcry, with fans of canceled titles like Warrior Nun going so far as creating petitions, which racked up tens of thousands of signatures, calling on the streamer to reverse their decision or for the series to be picked up by another service. Keep scrolling to see the complete list of series canceled by Netflix so far in 2023. Curious as to why these shows were canceled? In December 2022, a Netflix exec shed some surprising light on the decision-making process. You can read more about that by clicking here.

'Inside Job' (Photo: Netflix) Premiered: October 22, 2021

'Inside Job' Premiered: October 22, 2021

Canceled: January 7, 2022 Amid a bit of a shakeup for Netflix's adult animation slate throughout 2022, Netflix continued the shakeups in 2023 when Inside Job was axed after just a single season. The hilarious animated series centered on Cognito, Inc., a shadow government organization that attempted to keep the truth from people in a world where every conspiracy theory is treated as true. The series was given a 20-episdoe first season order in April 2019, with former Netflix Head of Adult Animation saying at the time, "Shion represents the next generation of animation creators at Netflix and we are truly honored to be working with her on Inside Job. We can't wait for adult animation fans around the world to fall in love with her singular brand of comedy and characters." The debut season was split into two parts, with the 10-episode Part 1 dropping in October 2021 followed by the remaining episodes in November 2022. The series was a hit, and Netflix quickly ordered a second season in June 2022. However, on Jan. 7, writer Chase Mitchell confirmed in a series of since-deleted tweets that the show was canceled. Creator Shion Takeuchi later confirmed that "Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job," meaning the streamer reversed its renewal decision. A reason for the reversal was not given.

'1899' (Photo: Netflix) Premiered: November 17, 2022

'1899' Premiered: November 17, 2022

Canceled: January 2, 2023 The mystery sci-fi drama 1899 marked Netflix's first cancellation of the year. Created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the pair behind the hit German-language original Dark, the series followed a group of European emigrants traveling from the U.K. to New York City on a steamship, but their journey is plagued with a series of mysterious events. It starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Mathilde Aollivier, Jonas Bloquet, Rosalie Craig, and Maciej Musial. 1899 debuted as a Netflix original in November 2022 and with its riveting storyline that generated plenty of buzz online as viewers attempted to solve the show's many mysteries, it immediately jumped onto the Top 10 list. It reached No. 2 on Netflix's top 10 chart in its first week of availability and earned about 79.27 million hours of viewership in its first four days. Although Odar confirmed there was a multi-season plan for 1899, and despite its streaming success, Netflix canceled 1899 just two days into 2023. The streamer did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

Series Ending, or expected to end, in 2023 In addition to the list of series that won't be moving forward due to cancellations, there are also several series that will cease to put out new episodes after the year ends. Below, find a list of all of the series with scheduled final season premiere dates in 2023, as well as those titles that are expected to release their final episodes this year. Firefly Lane – The first eight episodes of the 16-episode final season aired in December 2022. Season 3, Part 2, the final batch of episodes is slated to drop on Netflix on June 8, 2023. Manifest - A former NBC series, Manifest was saved for a fourth and final season by Netflix in August 2021. The first 10 episodes of the final season dropped in November 2022, with the remaining episodes expected to arrive sometime in 2023. An official premiere date has yet to be announced by the streamer. Never Have I Ever - Just months before dropping tis third season in August 2022, Netflix confirmed that this Mindy Kaling-created series would end with its fourth season. Although an end date hasn't yet been locked down, it is largely believed the final episodes will arrive sometime in summer 2023 The Umbrella Academy – This fan-favorite series is set to concluded with a six-episode final season. While Netflix hasn't yet announced a release date for the final episodes, it is believed that Season 4 will arrive in late 2023 or early 2024.