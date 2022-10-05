'Dune: The Sisterhood' Spinoff Series Announces Cast, Plot Details

On Tuesday, Legendary Films announced new details about Dune: The Sisterhood at last. The spinoff series will star Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson as early progenitors of the Bene Gesserit order. There's still no word on when this series will premiere.

Watson will portray Valya Harkonnen while Henderson will portray Tula Harkonnen in Dune: The Sisterhood, according to a report by Deadline. These two are high-status members of an order simply called "The Sisterhood," which will go on to become the Bene Gesserit. The show reportedly takes place about 10,000 years before the events of Dune, meaning it will depict a civilization that is far different than the one that Paul Atreides lives in. However, knowing the Bene Gesserit, it could have far-flung implications for the story.

Welcome Shirley Henderson and Emily Watson to the cast of Legendary’s Dune: The Sisterhood series. pic.twitter.com/mF21f5Ehnl — Legendary (@Legendary) October 4, 2022

Dune: The Sisterhood was announced back in June of 2019, but it has had a slow development process. Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker will reportedly serve as co-showrunners, with Ademu-John credited as creator as well. Executive producers include Schapker, director Denis Villeneuve and author Brian Herbert, among others.

Legendary is co-producing this film with HBO Max and planning to release it as an HBO Max original series. There's no word on when it might begin filming just yet, so it's hard to estimate when we will see it. Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two has been filming since July of 2022. It is slated for release on Nov. 17, 2023.

These movies and TV shows are based on The Dune Chronicles novels by Frank Herbert, and may draw from the extended material co-written by his son, Brian Herbert. Frank Herbert wrote six Dune novels between 1965 and 1986, with plans for at least one more. His work implied a long timeline and a vast universe, leaving room for plenty more stories within his fictional setting.

Brian Herbert and author Kevin J. Anderson began writing additional Dune novels in 1999, originally based on private notes left behind by Frank. Some of these extended and concluded Frank's original story, others served as prequels and still others simply fleshed out this universe. More background on the Bene Gesserit has always been a topic of particular interest.

Based on its placement in the series' timeline, Dune: The Sisterhood may present a very different universe than the main series does – but no more recognizable to us. Dune is set in a fictionalized version of humanity's future, but the main series starts about 22,000 years after the present day. If Sisterhood takes place about 10,000 years before that, it probably takes place either during or immediately after the "Butlerian Jihad" – a fictional event in which all of humanity went to war among themselves and against their own artificial intelligences. In Herbert's novels, this religious hatred of AI is why humanity instead relies on the mysterious Spice Melange to calculate paths for interstellar travel.

However, this tells us little about the content of Sisterhood. We don't know for sure which, if any, of Brian Herbert and Anderson's books will be treated as canon in this emerging screen adaptation franchise. When it comes out, die-hard fans will undoubtedly be cross-referencing all 22 novels and nine companion books to try and figure it out.

All of these books are available now in print and digital format, as well as audiobooks in the case of the novels. Dune: Part One is streaming now on HBO Max, and Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023. There is no word yet on when Dune: The Sisterhood will be released.