'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Now Streaming Free, 24/7

Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter will be very excited to learn that episodes of the classic reality TV series are now streaming 24/7, for free. Over at Pluto TV, the streamer has an entire channel dedicated to the hit show, which can be accessed by clicking here. Fans can also check out the on-demand option by clicking here.

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and his late wife Beth grew into stardom with their hit A&E reality series, Dog the Bounty Hunter, which aired from 2004 until 2012. It then began airing in syndication the following year. The couple also starred in the CMT series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt (2013-2015), and returned briefly to A&E in 2017 for the special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, which followed Chapman's battle with throat cancer. Sadly, in 2019, after announcing a new series — the scrapped UnleashedTV series Dog's Most Wanted — Beth lost her battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.

Back in October, Chapman, 70, sat down for an interview with Chris Collins, and dished on his career as a bounty hunter. "I started bounty hunting in 1979. And there were two bounty hunters in America, Papa Thorn and Dog the Bounty Hunter. Since that day, I've arrested over 10,000 fugitives," he shared. "I've shot about 1500 men and women with tasers and non lethal weapons... So there is no bounty hunter at all even close to me. There's about 6500 bounty hunters in the United States.

He continued, "The reason there were only two is because I started going after the top FBI agents when I got out of prison. I was in the top 10 from the FBI service, and I arrested one and they gave me 10 grand. And the FBI stepped in and said 'Hey, wait a minute, what are you doing?' And I'm like, 'I'm a bounty hunter. I'm going after these guys, grant apiece.'"

Later revealing the origins of his TV aspirations, Chapman explained, "Then I met Martin Sheen. He started saying, 'Man, you need a TV show. I cannot believe that you do this every day.' And then I met Ozzy and Sharon. Sharon is very good. I would save the manager for the whole family. And I did a couple of appearances in the late 80s on the Ozzy Osbourne show. They got good ratings and asked, 'Who is that crazy looking guy you call Dog?' So then I started doing TV shows in about 1990 with Dominick Dunne. I did 'The Secret Life of Bounty Hunters.'"