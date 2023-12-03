Disney+'s Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, December 3, 2023)

Indiana Jones has finally made his way onto the Disney+ top 5 chart. Harrison Ford's iconic film hero makes a strong debut on the streaming platform thanks to his 2023 installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, hitting the service. Elsewhere, holiday hits are still amongst the pack. Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' Official Synopsis: "The McAllister family go on a holiday to Florida. Kevin McAllister gets separated from his family, and manages to get himself onto a plane to New York instead. There, he checks into the best hotel with his father's credit card, and sets out to enjoy himself. Unfortunately, the burglars he had foiled before were in New York after being released from jail, and had plans to rob the biggest toyshop in New York on Christmas Eve. Kevin discovers their plan, and sets out to foil their plots again, while the burglars set out to finish off what they had not done before – the killing of the brat Kevin."

4. 'Moana' Official Synopsis: "Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why… Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people."

3. 'Elemental' Official Synopsis: "Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in."

2. 'Home Alone' Official Synopsis: "Eight-year-old Kevin McAllister is accidentally left behind in suburban Chicago while his family travels on vacation to France during the holiday season. Once he realizes they've left him home alone, Kevin learns to fend for himself and protect his house against bumbling burglars, Harry and Marv, who are planning to rob every house in the neighborhood. Kevin's mother Kate is frantic when she realizes that she and the family have unintentionally left Kevin behind. She tries to make it back to Chicago as fast as she can, getting help from a polka band leader named Gus Polinski."