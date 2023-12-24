Disney+'s Top 5 Movies for Christmas Eve 2023

Merry Christmas Eve! Disney+ must be having a happy holiday, being as tons of people are tuning in to Christmas movies on the streaming service. Home Alone and Santa Clause movies are among the top titles, with one non-wintery outlier — Pixar's 2023 movie Elemental — joining them. Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Elemental' Official Synopsis: "Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in." prevnext

4. 'The Santa Clause' Official Synopsis: "On Christmas Eve, divorced dad Scott Calvin and his son discover Santa Claus has fallen off their roof. When Scott takes the reins of the magical sleigh, he finds he is now the new Santa and must convince a world of disbelievers, including himself." prevnext

3. 'Frozen' Official Synopsis: "Fearless optimist Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) sets off on an epic journey—teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff) and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom." prevnext

2. 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' Official Synopsis: "The McAllister family go on a holiday to Florida. Kevin McAllister gets separated from his family, and manages to get himself onto a plane to New York instead. There, he checks into the best hotel with his father's credit card, and sets out to enjoy himself. Unfortunately, the burglars he had foiled before were in New York after being released from jail, and had plans to rob the biggest toyshop in New York on Christmas Eve. Kevin discovers their plan, and sets out to foil their plots again, while the burglars set out to finish off what they had not done before – the killing of the brat Kevin." prevnext