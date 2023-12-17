Disney+'s Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, December 17, 2023)

Having the rights to stream the Home Alone movies is a clear win for Disney+ this holiday season. The first two films in the series are still near the top of the streamer's most-watched movie chart after weeks of dominance. And that streak continues, even after competition from a new original movie. Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Frozen' Official Synopsis: "Fearless optimist Anna (voice of Kristen Bell) sets off on an epic journey—teaming up with rugged mountain man Kristoff (voice of Jonathan Groff) and his loyal reindeer Sven—to find her sister Elsa (voice of Idina Menzel), whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter. Encountering Everest-like conditions, mystical trolls and a hilarious snowman named Olaf, Anna and Kristoff battle the elements in a race to save the kingdom." prevnext

4. 'Elemental' Official Synopsis: "Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in." prevnext

3. 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' Official Synopsis: "The McAllister family go on a holiday to Florida. Kevin McAllister gets separated from his family, and manages to get himself onto a plane to New York instead. There, he checks into the best hotel with his father's credit card, and sets out to enjoy himself. Unfortunately, the burglars he had foiled before were in New York after being released from jail, and had plans to rob the biggest toyshop in New York on Christmas Eve. Kevin discovers their plan, and sets out to foil their plots again, while the burglars set out to finish off what they had not done before – the killing of the brat Kevin." prevnext

2. 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever' Official Synopsis: "The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplow while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won't get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny." prevnext