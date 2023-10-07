Disney+ Top Movie Chart Sees Biggest Shakeup in Months

Disney+'s top movie chart typically is a mix of the following movies: Moana, Encanto, Toy Story and Frozen. I fyou add in whatever Disney recently released in theaters — movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or Elemental — and that has been the trend on Disney+'s charts for months. However, we're finally seeing some different flicks in the mix, thanks to seasonal favorites cycling into viewers' viewing diet. Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

6. 'The Little Mermaid' (2023) Official Synopsis: "The Little Mermaid is visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of Disney's beloved animated musical classic, the story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy." prevnext

5. 'Hocus Pocus' Official Synopsis: "In Disney's Hocus Pocus, pranksters conjure up three wild witches from seventeenth-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos." prevnext

4. 'Moana' Official Synopsis: "Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why… Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people." prevnext

3. 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Official Synopsis: "Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere." prevnext

2. 'Elemental' Official Synopsis: "Disney and Pixar's Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in." prevnext