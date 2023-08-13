Disney+ Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, August 13, 2023)

Disney+ viewers are leaning on some reliable favorites this weekend, in addition to one of the recent Marvel blockbusters, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Encanto and Moana both make their way into the top 5, while a couple of non-Disney-branded movies are in there, as well. Continue on to see the full Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' Official Synopsis: "It's great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield). For Peter Parker, there's no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone). But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx), Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than himself. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: Oscorp." prevnext

4. 'Encanto' Official Synopsis: "Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope." prevnext

3. 'Moana' Official Synopsis: "Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why… Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people." prevnext

2. 'Rio 2' Official Synopsis: "Welcome to the jungle...of fun! The cast of the animated hit comedy Rio returns – along with a new flock of all-star voice talent, including Bruno Mars, Kristin Chenoweth and more – in this high-flying sequel for the whole family. The party continues when Blu (Jesse Eisenberg), Jewel (Anne Hathaway) and their three kids take a walk on the wild side and embark on a colorful, comical, music-filled journey through the Amazon. As Blu tries to fit into his new surroundings, he goes beak-to-beak with the villainous Nigel, and meets the most fearsome adversary of all: his father-in-law!" prevnext