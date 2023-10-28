Disney+ Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, October 28, 2023)

It's Halloween weekend, and a spooky new Disney movie returned to the Disney+ top 5. The 2023 movie Haunted Mansion is back in the top 5 just in time for Hallow's Eve after briefly dropping out to make way for evergreen favorite Toy Story. Elsewhere, The Nightmare Before Christmas is also hanging in there. Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Haunted Mansion' (2023) Official Synopsis: "Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, "Haunted Mansion" is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters."

4. 'Encanto' Official Synopsis: "Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope."

3. 'Moana' Official Synopsis: "Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why… Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people."

2. 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Official Synopsis: "Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere."