Disney+ Top 5 Movies Today (Saturday, October 21, 2023)

For a few weeks now, Halloween movies on Disney+ have been taking over the service's top charts. However, it seems viewers are cooling off on their seasonal favorites. Hocus Pocus and Haunted Mansion are now out of the top 5 movie list, while some more standard Disney catalog films are back on the charts. However, the spooky vibes aren't totally gone! Continue on to see the Disney+ top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Toy Story' Official Synopsis: "Led by Woody, Andy's toys live happily in his room until Andy's birthday brings Buzz Lightyear onto the scene. Afraid of losing his place in Andy's heart, Woody plots against Buzz. But when circumstances separate Buzz and Woody from their owner, the duo eventually learns to put aside their differences.

4. 'Encanto' Official Synopsis: "Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope."

3. 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Official Synopsis: "Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere."

2. 'Moana' Official Synopsis: "Three thousand years ago, the greatest sailors in the world voyaged across the vast Pacific, discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then, for a millennium, their voyages stopped, and no one knows why… Walt Disney Animation Studios' Moana is about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui (voiced by Dwayne Johnson) sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and save her people."